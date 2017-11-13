Vehicle barriers to be installed in Fort Polk for security measures

Louisiana Ave. in Fort Polk will be getting barriers installed to improve security, base officials say.

Active vehicle barriers will be installed on Louisiana Ave. near the intersection of Holmund Street and the old South Polk Elementary School on Entrance Road as you are entering Fort Polk.

Construction will begin on Nov. 27 and last about 30 days.

Traffic will be rerouted around the construction site and reduced to one lane in both directions. Due to the heavy traffic volume at Fort Polk's main gate and the intersections along this route, residents and guests can expect long delays.

Travelers should exercise caution when driving in this area.

