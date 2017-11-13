DeRidder Police searching for suspects in local robbery

The DeRidder Police Department is looking for three suspects alleged to have walked out of a DeRidder store with a large amount of merchandise without paying.

The suspects stole clothing, groceries, alcohol, household items, a computer, and children's toys on Nov. 9.

They were driving a white GM pickup truck, believed to be a 2003 Chevrolet extended cab.

On Nov. 11, two of the three suspects returned and were unsuccessful in any thefts, but were believed to be driving an early to mid-2000s Ford tan SUV.

DeRidder police are asking anyone with information to call 337-462-8911 or Crimestoppers at 337-462-8981.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.