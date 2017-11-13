Location changed for 2017 Messiah Chorus performance

The annual performance of George Handel's "Messiah" was moved from its original location in McNeese's Bulber Auditorium this year to the Tritico Auditorium, due to renovations at Bulber.

Soloists from McNeese's music program as well as a live orchestra are participating in the program this year.

The community is invited to join the Messiah Chorus with rehearsals taking place from 6:30 – 8 p.m., Nov. 13, 21, and 27, in McNeese’s Shearman Fine Arts Annex, Room 207.

Participants are asked to attend at least two practices and the dress rehearsal on December 2, 2017, at 5 p.m. in Tritico Theater.

