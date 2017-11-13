Portions of 5th Ave. and Common St. closed throughout November

Areas of 5th Ave. and Common Street will be closed for construction for some time this month.

The northbound 5th Ave. Bridge over Contraband Bayou will be temporarily closed, starting Tuesday, Nov. 14, because of safety concerns for construction workers in the area.

Southbound traffic along 5th Ave. over the bridge has been suspended since September, while the southbound bridge is being replaced. The closing was initiated following several traffic accidents, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

DOTD anticipates both bridges will be reopened by Jan. 1, 2018.

Recommended detours will be posted and during this time all driveways will continue to have access to 5th Ave.

The 2600 block of Common St. (17th and 18th streets) will be closed for street repairs until Nov. 20.

Affected businesses and residents will continue to have access to the temporarily closed area.

Travelers should exercise caution when driving in these areas.

