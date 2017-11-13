Lake Charles history highlighted in sesquicentennial lecture - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles history highlighted in sesquicentennial lecture

By KPLC Digital Staff
A lecture and book signing by Louisiana native and historian Adley Cormier will be held at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Thursday, Nov. 30.

Cormier's recent book, Lost Lake Charles, uncovers a history of fires, hurricanes, neglect, and progress as well as the stories of pirates, privateers, cowboys, and the infamous Jean Lafitte. 

Cormier will be discussing the history of the city and the sesquicentennial exhibition. The exhibition is made up of multiple panels that outline the history of Lake Charles. The panels are accompanied by historic objects which have been collected from the community, as well as a slide show and a film.

Doors will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. There will be no admission but proceeds from book sales will benefit the City’s Arts & Cultural programming.

The sesquicentennial exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. The exhibit will run through December 30.

