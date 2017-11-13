Jennings alum Travis Etienne named ACC rookie of the week

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in week 11 of the 2017 season.



ROOKIE – Travis Etienne, Clemson, Fr., RB, 5-11, 210, Jennings, La.



Etienne was recognized as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time after he rushed 14 times for 97 yards and two scores in Clemson’s 31-14 win over Florida State. He added a 16-yard reception and 45 yards in kickoff returns for a team best 159 all-purpose yards. Etienne scored Clemson’s second touchdown of the day in the second quarter on a 28-yard burst up the middle, then had a one-yard run in the fourth period that gave Clemson a 24-14 lead with three minutes left.