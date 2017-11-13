Deputy Chief Mark Kraus officially withdraws from consideration to be Baton Rouge police chief

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus has withdrawn his name from consideration to become the next Chief of Baton Rouge Police Department.

Kraus officially took himself out of the running for the position Monday, the Baton Rouge Mayor's office confirmed.

In September, Kraus was named one of 12 finalists for the position but told KPLC he had no plans to leave Southwest Louisiana.

"The purpose in testing there was to practice for when the position becomes available in Lake Charles," Kraus told KPLC.

Mark Kraus is a McNeese State University graduate who started working with the Lake Charles Police Department in 1989.

Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24.

