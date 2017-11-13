Deputy Chief Mark Kraus officially withdraws from consideration - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus officially withdraws from consideration to be Baton Rouge police chief

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
LCPD Deputy Chief, Mark Kraus LCPD Deputy Chief, Mark Kraus
(KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus has withdrawn his name from consideration to become the next Chief of Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Kraus officially took himself out of the running for the position Monday, the Baton Rouge Mayor's office confirmed.

In September, Kraus was named one of 12 finalists for the position but told KPLC he had no plans to leave Southwest Louisiana. 

"The purpose in testing there was to practice for when the position becomes available in Lake Charles," Kraus told KPLC.

Mark Kraus is a McNeese State University graduate who started working with the Lake Charles Police Department in 1989.

Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Westlake police release new details, surveillance photos of Oct. 12 bank robbery

    Westlake police release new details, surveillance photos of Oct. 12 bank robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:32 PM EST2017-11-14 22:32:43 GMT
    (Source: Westlake Police Department)(Source: Westlake Police Department)

    Westlake police have released new surveillance photos of suspects and vehicles believed to be involved in an Oct. 12 armed robbery of Whitney Bank on Sampson Street. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye said the men entered the bank at 1415 Samson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. While one suspect demanded money, the other removed items from an employee's vehicle purse, taking the keys to her vehicle. The employee's vehicle was found in the woods near the intersection of St. Jo...

    More >>

    Westlake police have released new surveillance photos of suspects and vehicles believed to be involved in an Oct. 12 armed robbery of Whitney Bank on Sampson Street. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye said the men entered the bank at 1415 Samson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. While one suspect demanded money, the other removed items from an employee's vehicle purse, taking the keys to her vehicle. The employee's vehicle was found in the woods near the intersection of St. Jo...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradually warming up later this week, but a strong cold front arrives Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradually warming up later this week, but a strong cold front arrives Saturday

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-11-14 21:54:12 GMT
    No changes expected through WednesdayNo changes expected through Wednesday

    No major changes are expected with our weather over the next few days, although we will gradually get warmer each day.  In fact, by Friday afternoon we may see some areas reach the 80s!  But a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday with showers and a big cool down.  Tonight, will be cool with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast.  Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies...

    More >>

    No major changes are expected with our weather over the next few days, although we will gradually get warmer each day.  In fact, by Friday afternoon we may see some areas reach the 80s!  But a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday with showers and a big cool down.  Tonight, will be cool with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast.  Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 1:03 PM EST2017-11-14 18:03:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly