LCPD: Shooting on See Street leaves one juvenile injured - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Shooting on See Street leaves one juvenile injured

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of See Street on Nov. 11.

Chief Police Mark Kraus said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim could not provide a description of the vehicle or subjects responsible.

Kraus asks anyone with information regarding this crime, to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

