Man arrested following police chase in Lake Charles Friday faces fifth DWI charge

A man arrested following a police chase that ended with a crash on Ryan Street Friday faces a fifth DWI charge, authorities said.

Lake Charles man Maximillian Alexis Perez, 36, is accused of leading police on a chase down 12th Street before crashing his truck on Ryan Street, just south of Broad Street.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said that Perez was involved in a hit-and-run around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the area of I-210 and Legion Street. A vehicle was pushed off the road by a blue GMC pickup truck.

Officers found the blue pickup at the intersection of La. 14 and 12th Street and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. Authorities attempted to stop him with spike strips, but it wasn't until he hit another vehicle on Ryan Street that enough damage was caused to his vehicle that he was forced to stop.

In addition to being charged with a fifth DWI, Perez is also being charged with DWI refusal, drug possession and multiple traffic charges.

Kraus said that because Perez refused to submit to the chemical analysis for alcohol, officers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, issued by Judge Ron Ware.

Cpl. Wilbert Ponthieux and Officer Amanda Ake were the investigating officers.

