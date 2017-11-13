Lake Charles police searching for man accused of shooting at several people on Arkansas Street

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old alleged to have been involved in a shooting on Arkansas Street Thursday.

J’vaughn Guillory and a juvenile shot at a group of people who were outside a residence in the 1600 block of Arkansas Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said officers responded to the call at 3:35 p.m. When officers arrived, there were eight people, including a 3-year-old child, in front of the residence. They told police that a white Lincoln Navigator passed by their residence and stopped at a nearby intersection. Two males got out of the vehicle and began shooting toward the residence as they were standing in the front yard.

Judge Ron Ware signed warrants for Guillory and the juvenile that charge them with eight counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm. Ware signed a bond of $200,000 for Guillory.

Kraus asked anyone with information about the crime or Guillory's location to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

Officer Mandy Bertrand was the responding officer and Det. Dustin Gaudet and Det. Sgt. John Russell are the lead investigators.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.