Lake Charles police searching for man accused of shooting at several people on Arkansas Street

J'vaughn Guillory (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) J'vaughn Guillory (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old alleged to have been involved in a shooting on Arkansas Street Thursday.

J’vaughn Guillory and a juvenile shot at a group of people who were outside a residence in the 1600 block of Arkansas Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said officers responded to the call at 3:35 p.m. When officers arrived, there were eight people, including a 3-year-old child, in front of the residence. They told police that a white Lincoln Navigator passed by their residence and stopped at a nearby intersection. Two males got out of the vehicle and began shooting toward the residence as they were standing in the front yard. 

Judge Ron Ware signed warrants for Guillory and the juvenile that charge them with eight counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm. Ware signed a bond of $200,000 for Guillory.

Kraus asked anyone with information about the crime or Guillory's location to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

Officer Mandy Bertrand was the responding officer and Det. Dustin Gaudet and Det. Sgt. John Russell are the lead investigators.

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

  LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

