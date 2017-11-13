SWLA church creates security team after Texas church shooting

Westlake police have released new surveillance photos of suspects and vehicles believed to be involved in an Oct. 12 armed robbery of Whitney Bank on Sampson Street. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye said the men entered the bank at 1415 Samson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. While one suspect demanded money, the other removed items from an employee's vehicle purse, taking the keys to her vehicle. The employee's vehicle was found in the woods near the intersection of St. Jo...More >>
No major changes are expected with our weather over the next few days, although we will gradually get warmer each day. In fact, by Friday afternoon we may see some areas reach the 80s! But a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday with showers and a big cool down. Tonight, will be cool with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast. Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A man accused of firing at several people on Arkansas Street last week has been arrested. J'vaughn Jermaine Guillory, 18, was taken into custody at the Lake Charles Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to jail reports. Guillory is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $200,000. Authorities say Guillory and a juvenile shot at eight people standing in front of a home in the 1600 block of Arkansas Street on Thursday, Nov...More >>
You've watched our beloved Agnes Derouen for years on KPLC. But what you don't see is what goes on behind the scenes.More >>
