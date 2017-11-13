FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice week with little to no rain

After coming of a very pleasant and quiet weekend our weather pattern won’t be changing much this week either as we continue to remain in a benign weather pattern for the next few days with sunshine and mild temperatures each day with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Sunshine is on the return today after a weak front grazed northern Louisiana overnight, bringing the return of northeasterly winds to the area as high pressure builds in from the north. This will nudge the humidity levels back down a bit through the day and evening and allow temperatures tonight to fall back down into the lower to middle 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Afternoon highs will trend a little warmer each day this week and approach 80 degrees again by Thursday and Friday as moisture levels increase, resulting in a slight chance of isolated showers Friday ahead of a stronger cold front over the weekend.

The best chance of rain over the next seven days comes early Saturday as a front moves through bringing a quick passing line of showers through the area Saturday morning. The front does not look to bring much rain to the area. Temperatures will drop off again later this weekend with highs back in the 60s and lows returning to the 40s by Saturday night and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry