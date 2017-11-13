WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: The search for escaped psychiatric patient continues

Good Morning. John Bridges with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A powerful, magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook parts of Iraq and Iran Sunday killing more than 140 people.

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to announce a major development in Louisiana. Officials with the Governor's office say this will be one of the most significant economic development announcements in Louisiana history.

Oakdale police need your help locating an escaped psychiatric patient.

Churches in Southwest Louisiana prayed and collected money for First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas yesterday. Meanwhile, the sanctuary at the church where 26 people died has been turned into a memorial.

At least 15 Louisiana schools are renewing their efforts to promote healthy eating and physical activity.

Plus, a walk alongside a north Louisiana river leads to the discovery of a lifetime, an ancient Indian artifact.

And thousands of people in Southwest Louisiana will be looking beyond their own wish lists this month and packing shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.

In weather, Monday highs will remain in the mid-70s with sunny skies. This will be great weather to get outside so you might need a light jacket if you are to get up early in the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

