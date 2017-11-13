WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: The search for escaped psychiatric - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: The search for escaped psychiatric patient continues

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Chevy Eaves (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Chevy Eaves (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A powerful, magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook parts of Iraq and Iran Sunday killing more than 140 people.

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to announce a major development in Louisiana. Officials with the Governor's office say this will be one of the most significant economic development announcements in Louisiana history. 

Oakdale police need your help locating an escaped psychiatric patient.

Churches in Southwest Louisiana prayed and collected money for First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas yesterday. Meanwhile, the sanctuary at the church where 26 people died has been turned into a memorial. 

At least 15 Louisiana schools are renewing their efforts to promote healthy eating and physical activity.

Plus, a walk alongside a north Louisiana river leads to the discovery of a lifetime, an ancient Indian artifact.

And thousands of people in Southwest Louisiana will be looking beyond their own wish lists this month and packing shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.

In weather, Monday highs will remain in the mid-70s with sunny skies. This will be great weather to get outside so you might need a light jacket if you are to get up early in the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, November 13 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-11-13 14:52:36 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Carey Baptist Association collecting money for Texas church shooting recovery

    Carey Baptist Association collecting money for Texas church shooting recovery

    Sunday, November 12 2017 4:37 PM EST2017-11-12 21:37:40 GMT

    Just one week after nearly half the church congregation was horrifically gunned down, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holds its first Sunday service.

    More >>

    Just one week after nearly half the church congregation was horrifically gunned down, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holds its first Sunday service.

    More >>

  • Oakdale Police searching for escaped psychiatric patient

    Oakdale Police searching for escaped psychiatric patient

    Sunday, November 12 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-12 19:55:32 GMT
    Chevy Eaves (Source: Oakdale Police Department)Chevy Eaves (Source: Oakdale Police Department)

    The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public to be on the watch for an escaped psychiatric patient Sunday. The patient, Chevy Eaves, was being transported from Kinder to Alexandria when he escaped custody by jumping out the back of the ambulance transporting him, according to the Oakdale Police Department's Facebook page. Eaves is wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes, and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale, according to the depar...

    More >>

    The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public to be on the watch for an escaped psychiatric patient Sunday. The patient, Chevy Eaves, was being transported from Kinder to Alexandria when he escaped custody by jumping out the back of the ambulance transporting him, according to the Oakdale Police Department's Facebook page. Eaves is wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes, and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale, according to the depar...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly