Cowboys Hosting Ecclesia College Royals for 2017-18 Home Opener

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys basketball team will open its last season at Burton Coliseum on Monday when they play host to Ecclesia College, tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m.



McNeese (0-1) is looking to start its home slate with a win after going 3-2 on home openers over the passed five years.



McNeese's match against Ecclesia College will be one of 13 home games the Cowboys will host this year, four of which are non-conference opponents like Ecclesia College.



The Cowboys lost their first game of the season at Houston on Friday; unable to overcome a large Cougar lead late in the second half and dropped the game 53-81.



The game was kept close until right before halftime when Houston was able to build a 19-point lead that would hold until the end of the game.



Fans can expect to see scoring leader Kalob Ledoux on the court along with brother Jacob. The two Port Barre natives combined for 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists in Friday's loss to Houston.



Senior Stephen Ugochukwu will also be making moves on the court, looking to add some protection under the basket and pull down some rebounds. Ugochukwu totaled 209 rebounds last season,



Ecclesia College will be on the search for its first win of the season after losing five straight on the road. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.



The Cowboys will be on the road following Monday's game, as they travel to California to compete against San Diego State (Nov. 17) and Loyola Marymount (Nov. 19) before returning to Burton on November 22 to host Champion Christian College.



Fans can watch McNeese live and find live stats at McNeeseSports.com and are encouraged to follow Cowboy Basketball on Twitter at @McNeeseMBB.



At all Cowboy home games this season, a fan will have an opportunity to make a half court shot for a $200 gift card to Boreing Vision.



Tickets for all McNeese home basketball games are available for purchase at McNeeseTickets.UniversityTickets.com.