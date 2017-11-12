Carey Baptist Association collecting money for Texas church shooting recovery

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Just one week after nearly half the church congregation was horrifically gunned down, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holds its first Sunday service.More >>
Just one week after nearly half the church congregation was horrifically gunned down, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, holds its first Sunday service.More >>
The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public to be on the watch for an escaped psychiatric patient Sunday. The patient, Chevy Eaves, was being transported from Kinder to Alexandria when he escaped custody by jumping out the back of the ambulance transporting him, according to the Oakdale Police Department's Facebook page. Eaves is wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes, and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale, according to the depar...More >>
The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public to be on the watch for an escaped psychiatric patient Sunday. The patient, Chevy Eaves, was being transported from Kinder to Alexandria when he escaped custody by jumping out the back of the ambulance transporting him, according to the Oakdale Police Department's Facebook page. Eaves is wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes, and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale, according to the depar...More >>
Hundreds came out to the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday to walk in the American Heart Association's "Heart Walk." Right now, over $60,000 has been raised. If you want to donate, click here.More >>
Hundreds came out to the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday to walk in the American Heart Association's "Heart Walk." Right now, over $60,000 has been raised. If you want to donate, click here.More >>
On Veterans Day Lake Charles makes sure no one is forgotten for their sacrifices. This year Louisiana Public Broadcasting provided a chance for Vietnam veterans to share their stories. "It's got to be up here somewhere," said Vietnam veteran Neal Moore.More >>
On Veterans Day Lake Charles makes sure no one is forgotten for their sacrifices. This year Louisiana Public Broadcasting provided a chance for Vietnam veterans to share their stories. "It's got to be up here somewhere," said Vietnam veteran Neal Moore.More >>