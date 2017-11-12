Oakdale Police searching for escaped psychiatric patient

The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public to be on the watch for an escaped psychiatric patient Sunday.

The patient, Chevy Eaves, was being transported from Kinder to Alexandria when he escaped custody by jumping out the back of the ambulance transporting him, according to the department's Facebook page.

Eaves is wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants and no shoes, and was last seen in the woods behind Tractor Supply in Oakdale, according to the department's Facebook post.

Oakdale Police urges the public not to approach Eaves, but to call the department at 318-335-0290 or 911.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office also is warning people not to approach Eaves, but instead to contact authorities. The sheriff's office can be reached at 337-639-4353 or 911.

