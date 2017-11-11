Tens of thousands of dollars raised for American Heart Associati - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tens of thousands of dollars raised for American Heart Association

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Hundreds came out to the Lake Charles Civic Center today to walk in the American Heart Association's 'Heart Walk.'

Right now, over $60 thousand has been raised. If you want to donate, click here.

A walk organizer said this fundraiser is very personal to her.

"My husband passed away from a heart attack, so we want to change people's lives," said Patricia Prudhomme, Regional Director for the American Heart Association. "Heart disease is the number one killer in the country and we can do something about that."

All donations go towards fighting heart disease and stroke.

