SWLA Vietnam Veterans share their stories with LPB

One man is dead and another has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west of Jennings this morning. Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound about two miles west of La. 26 in Jeff Davis Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Through the rest of tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for rain. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s tonight, so it will be much warmer from last night when we got into the 40s. We are warmer tonight thanks to the humidity rising again. Sunday will have another cold front push through. This front will not bring in colder temperatures, but rather will prevent us from warming up and will keep temperatures in check.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of the North Cherry Street/Moeling Street intersection for the next hour due to a vehicle wreck, as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The wreck is blocking the intersection, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
