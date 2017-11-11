FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold front comes through Sunday with more cool air behind it!

Through the rest of tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for rain. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s tonight, so it will be much warmer from last night when we got into the 40s. We are warmer tonight thanks to the humidity rising again.

Sunday will have another cold front push through. This front will not bring in colder temperatures, but rather will prevent us from warming up and will keep temperatures in check. This should also lower the humidity back down a little bit. I’m keeping just a mere 20% chance for some rain as the front arrives. This should be nothing to stop you from enjoying any outdoor plans, as this should be a beautiful day!

No significant changes take place as we start next week on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s with sunny skies. This will be gorgeous weather! Overnight, we will still be in the 50s with mostly clear skies. So you might need a light jacket if you are to get up early in the morning, or stay out late in the evening when temperatures are cooling down.

Wednesday and Thursday will have temperatures in the upper 70s, so slightly warmer, but still very nice! We will have sunny skies with just a few passing clouds. No rain is expected. So be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

By next Friday, we could have our next cold front come through. This is still not expected to bring any rain, but will cool temperatures back down. We will have afternoon highs in the upper 70s prior to the front arriving, then will cool down to the mid 50s overnight. We will see increased clouds, but again, no significant rain is expected.

After the front passes Friday night, highs over next weekend will be back in the lower 70s! There will be lower humidity and lots of sunshine! This will be more great weather that we can all enjoy! Overnight lows will cool down to the lower 50s each night.

