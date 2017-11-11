TRAFFIC: Avoid Moeling Street at North Cherry due to wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Avoid Moeling Street at North Cherry due to wreck

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of the North Cherry Street/Moeling Street intersection for the next hour due to a vehicle wreck, as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The wreck is blocking the intersection, according to LCPD.

