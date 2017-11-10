Shooting victim's family speaks out

Family members say it didn't have to happen, but it did.

A shooting Wednesday in downtown Lake Charles took the life of 38-year-old Ernest Samuel Miller.

The alleged shooter, 34-year-old Joey Julian, was arrested hours later by Lake Charles Police and State Police.

Miller's family is upset and hurt by what happened, and shares their story.

You could feel the love in the room as family talked about Ernest Samuel Miller.

"You can't miss those three," said one family member. "The three Miller men."

But now there's only two Miller men, because Ernest is no longer with them.

"The people that know him, they called him poppa," said father Larry Miller Sr. "Poppa was a real good friend, and a real good son."

"That was my everything right there," said brother Larry Miller Jr. " I mean now I'm all alone."

Wednesday afternoon at the age of 38, Ernest was shot multiple times in downtown Lake Charles.

"I got off from work and I seen the police cars out there, and the homicide out there and I didn't know what was going on," said Larry Miller Sr.

When they found out what happened, and to who, their hearts were broken.

"When they said Ernest Samuel Miller I just threw everything," said aunt Cynthia Miller. "It left me in shock. I'm still in shock."



But as the shock fades away, pain comes to replace that feeling.

"I didn't get a chance to give him a hug like I normally do," said Larry Miller Sr. "It's hard to explain you know."

"I mean I can't even explain it," said Larry Miller Jr. " I can't, it's something hard. I'd never thought this would happen."

And all the family, especially sister Dearia Miller, want is one thing.

"I want justice," she said. "Because he did not deserve to be gunned down."

As the family works to make sense of what happened, they say forgiveness is not an option for the person who took Ernest out of their lives.

"Why?" said Larry Miller Sr. "Why did this have to happen? (He) should have just walked off. It shouldn't have had to be."

The family has set up an account to help with funeral expenses for Ernest.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Access of Louisiana Federal Credit Union in Sulphur, Lake Charles or Westlake and ask to donate to the account of Ernest Samuel Miller.

