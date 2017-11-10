Hurricane CrossFit hosts 24-Hour SEAL Team Challenge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hurricane CrossFit hosts 24-Hour SEAL Team Challenge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Do you have what it takes to be a Navy SEAL? 

The Hurricane CrossFit gym in Lake Charles is spending this Veterans Day weekend working out to honor our nation's heroes.

It's called the 24-hour SEAL Team Challenge, which is suppose to test your mental toughness, endurance and stamina. From 10:30 a,m, on Friday to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, every hour on the hour, participants work out in teams, completing different challenges. 

Owner Cody Spell says after seeing another gym do the 24-hour Navy SEAL challenge, he wanted to bring it to his establishment: 24 workouts that correspond to 24 Navy SEALs who gave their lives in the line of duty. 

"What we're trying to do is honor them by sweating and putting in work just like they do," said Spell. "Honestly it's nothing like what they do, but it's just a small thing we can do to show our appreciation."

Appreciation for veterans like Troy Wainwright-Arabie, who served in the Marines. 

"It's really awesome to see all these people support something that's bigger than ourselves," said Wainwright-Arabie. "We're doing anything we can to raise money for these guys and a little pain and suffering is the least we can give back to these heroes."

Those participating are encouraged to donate 10 dollars per workout, with all proceeds going to the Navy SEAL Foundation. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

