TOUCHDOWN LIVE: First round of playoffs

Merryville has its first playoff win since 1992.

The Panthers beat Centerville 32-13 in KPLC's Game of the Week to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Merryville wasn't the only big winner ... St. Louis, Lake Arthur and Westlake all pulled off upsets.

Brackets

CLASS 5A ~ CLASS 4A ~ CLASS 3A ~ CLASS 2A ~ CLASS 1A

DIVISION I ~ DIVISION II ~ DIVISION III ~ DIVISION IV

Local results and pairings

CLASS 5A

First Round

(9) Barbe 52, (24) Parkway 6

(22) Live Oak 23, (11) Sulphur 10

Second Round Pairing

(8) Destrehan at (9) Barbe

CLASS 4A

First Round

(14) Cecilia 41, (19) DeRidder 8

(6) Leesville 38, (27) Franklinton 20

Second Round Pairing

(11) Rayne at (6) Leesville

CLASS 3A

First Round

(9) Loranger 21, (24) Washington-Marion 20

(12) Iota 42, (21) Patterson 28

(30) Westlake 27, (3) Jena 20

(10) Jennings 33, (23) Bogalusa 12

(2) Iowa 39, (31) Wossman 8

Second Round Pairing

(12) Iota at (5) Kaplan

(14) Northwest at (30) Westlake

(10) Jennings at (7) Church Point

(18) Crowley at (2) Iowa

CLASS 2A

First Round

(1) Welsh 55, (32) Springfield 7

(8) Kinder 40, (25) General Trass 12

(5) Vidalia 56, (28) DeQuincy 14

(19) Lake Arthur 27, (14) Mangham 21

(11) South Plaquemines 38, (22) Vinton 20

(7) Rosepine 31, (26) Jeanerette 20

(2) Ferriday 60, (31) Oakdale 14

Second Round Pairing

(17) Independence at (1) Welsh

(9) Rayville at (8) Kinder

(19) Lake Arthur at (3) Amite

(10) Red River at (7) Rosepine

CLASS 1A

First Round

(9) Elton 44, (24) Sicily Island 6

(14) Merryville 32, (19) Centerville 13

(11) Oberlin 40, (22) Block 20

(6) Haynesville 33, (27) Grand Lake 3

(7) Basile 42, (26) Slaughter Community Charter 19

Second Round Pairing

(9) Elton at (8) Jonesboro-Hodge

(14) Merryville at (3) Kentwood

(11) Oberlin at (6) Haynesville

(10) Montgomery at (7) Basile

DIVISION II

First Round

(11) St. Louis 22, (6) E.D. White 21

Second Round Pairing

(11) St. Louis at (3) St. Charles

