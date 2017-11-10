One dead following single-vehicle crash on Southpark Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One dead following single-vehicle crash on Southpark Drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
Southpark Drive (Source: Google maps) Southpark Drive (Source: Google maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened early Friday morning in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The department responded at approximately 3 a.m. in reference to an accident on Southpark Drive. A truck was headed southbound when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, Robert Kelly, 30, of Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the department's news release, Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears speed may be a factor in the accident.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator on this fatality. 

