One dead following single-vehicle crash on Southpark Drive

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened early Friday morning in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The department responded at approximately 3 a.m. in reference to an accident on Southpark Drive. A truck was headed southbound when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, Robert Kelly, 30, of Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the department's news release, Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears speed may be a factor in the accident.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator on this fatality.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.