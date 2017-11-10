WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More economic growth coming to Sout - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: More economic growth coming to Southwest Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Strong words from Governor John Bel Edwards, as he voiced concerns about hazing, alcohol and drug abuse on Louisiana's college campuses.

Authorities say a two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lives of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night.

More economic growth is expected to happen by 2023 and it's all due to the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

It's been more than two months since Hurricane Harvey tore through Southwest Louisiana but areas are still working to repair damage caused by the storm. See how state officials are dealing with damage done to the Vernon Lake dam and how it impacts our area. 

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Oakdale High School.

And are your tax dollars being well spent? The Louisiana governor is promising greater transparency when it comes to certain tax breaks for big business.

In weather, Friday temperatures will get back into the mid 70s for the afternoon high. For Friday night football, we are starting the playoffs, and it will be nice weather to get out and play, or watch. It will be a bit chilly, so bring a jacket. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

