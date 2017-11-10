SPIRIT SCHOOL: Oakdale High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPIRIT SCHOOL: Oakdale High School

(Source: KPLC Sports) (Source: KPLC Sports)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

This week our spirit school is Oakdale High School in Allen Parish.

'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana.

From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.

If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events

    Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:56 AM EST2017-11-10 12:56:40 GMT
    American Flag (Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC)American Flag (Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC)

    Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area

    More >>

    Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area

    More >>

  • SPIRIT SCHOOL: Oakdale High School

    SPIRIT SCHOOL: Oakdale High School

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:25 AM EST2017-11-10 10:25:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Sports)(Source: KPLC Sports)
    This week our spirit school is Oakdale High School in Allen Parish. 'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit. If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv....More >>
    This week our spirit school is Oakdale High School in Allen Parish. 'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit. If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv....More >>

  • Trucking accident kills two Dry Creek residents

    Trucking accident kills two Dry Creek residents

    Friday, November 10 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-10 05:04:56 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    A two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lived of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman James Anderson.  Upon investigation, troopers revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling South on La. 399 crossed into the path of a log truck traveling West on La. 112. The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 86-year-old Elaine Picard, and her passenger, 82-year-old Willard Picard, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson. Th...More >>
    A two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lived of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman James Anderson.  Upon investigation, troopers revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling South on La. 399 crossed into the path of a log truck traveling West on La. 112. The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 86-year-old Elaine Picard, and her passenger, 82-year-old Willard Picard, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson. Th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly