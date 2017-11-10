Trucking accident kills two Dry Creek residents

A two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lived of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman James Anderson.

Upon investigation, troopers revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling South on La. 399 crossed into the path of a log truck traveling West on La. 112. The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 86-year-old Elaine Picard, and her passenger, 82-year-old Willard Picard, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson.

The driver of the log truck, 68-year-old Charles Davis of DeRidder, was flown to Rapides Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The log truck caused the pickup truck to travel an additional 350 feet before coming to a stop.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and are currently being analyzed. Crews will begin working to clear logs from the area around 9:00 Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

