Study to examine possible retention pond near Greinwich Terrace - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Study to examine possible retention pond near Greinwich Terrace to take place in 2018

(Source: Christian Piekos) (Source: Christian Piekos)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After Harvey ravaged the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood, active steps are now being taken to evaluate a possible retention pond near the Greinwich Terrace.

"We're not going to be dragging our heels on this," said Miles Lyons, superintendent of Gravity Drainage District 4. "I think we could do some good in this area."

In 2018, AECOM, an engineering firm in Houston, will be studying a piece of land. This area under consideration is just north of the terrace and is approximately 25-acres, it would be connected to the Kayouche Coulee, according to Lyons.

"That's why we have to do the study, to see how much they would benefit and how much it would cost," said Lyons. "We have to see if it works and if it's an efficient way of getting water away from these people's houses."

As much as Lyons would like to see progress made quickly for residents in the area, this project will not be happening overnight. 

"We have to do our due diligence and make sure we're spending tax payer's money in an efficient manner," Lyons said.

Lyons, among other city and parish officials, has spent time in the terrace speaking with residents following the flooding. Lyons said this plot of land can directly positively impact the terrace.

"It's very important to me," said Lyons. "I know it's very important to all the entities that we start making a positive impact."

