Updated study shows more economic growth by 2023 due to Calcasieu Ship Channel

It's been two years since a study was done looking at the economic growth the Calcasieu Ship Channel could generate in our area. The numbers are looking even better as economists came back to Lake Charles Thursday night with updated information. Two years ago CSRS and Taimerica brought good news about the Calcasieu Ship Channel. So what's changed since that last meeting? "The economic impact the state is going to be equivalent to having a new Alexandria economy or...More >>
It's been two years since a study was done looking at the economic growth the Calcasieu Ship Channel could generate in our area. The numbers are looking even better as economists came back to Lake Charles Thursday night with updated information. Two years ago CSRS and Taimerica brought good news about the Calcasieu Ship Channel. So what's changed since that last meeting? "The economic impact the state is going to be equivalent to having a new Alexandria economy or...More >>
It's been over two months since Harvey tore through Southwest Louisiana but areas are still working to repair damage caused by the storm. Vernon Lake has been lowered to 12.5 feet below pool stage. Rodney Mallett with The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is to repair damage done to the dam. “The damage is bad enough for us to draw down the lake so we could assess the situation and we know we are going to have to repair both slides and with the st...More >>
It's been over two months since Harvey tore through Southwest Louisiana but areas are still working to repair damage caused by the storm. Vernon Lake has been lowered to 12.5 feet below pool stage. Rodney Mallett with The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is to repair damage done to the dam. “The damage is bad enough for us to draw down the lake so we could assess the situation and we know we are going to have to repair both slides and with the st...More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority was awarded an additional $9.6 million for the engineering and design phase of the Calcasieu Ship Channel Salinity Control Measures project and RESTORE act. CPRA initially received $16 million in RESTORE Act funding for the project. This brings the total amount of funding to $25.6 million. The Calcasieu Salinity Control Measures project is meant to keep saltwa...More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority was awarded an additional $9.6 million for the engineering and design phase of the Calcasieu Ship Channel Salinity Control Measures project and RESTORE act. CPRA initially received $16 million in RESTORE Act funding for the project. This brings the total amount of funding to $25.6 million. The Calcasieu Salinity Control Measures project is meant to keep saltwa...More >>
Thirty-four law enforcement officers graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office training academy Thursday. The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 118th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies for 34 officers representing 12 agencies in the five-parish area, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.More >>
Thirty-four law enforcement officers graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office training academy Thursday. The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 118th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies for 34 officers representing 12 agencies in the five-parish area, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.More >>