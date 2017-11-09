Sports Person of the Week - Taije Ceasar

DeQuincy's Taije Ceasar is an eighth grader that has proven to be a dominant force on the football field.

"The first time we handed him the football, I saw him make a juke move and make three eight graders miss and all land on their face," said DeQuincy Middle School coach Nathan Clophus. "That's when I realized, this kid is special."

Ceasar's ability caught the eye of Under Armour and now the wide receiver will play in the first annual UA Next Game. The eighth grade all-star game is in conjunction with the UA High School All-American game.

"I was like wow, a young kid like me. It's amazing and it's great," admitted Ceasar. "I'm just going to go out there and show them what I can do."

"He has a lot of speed and he is very agile," said Clophus. "The amount of work he puts in to continue to produce as an athlete and get better every single day, that is what is helping him become better."

Ceasar believes this opportunity also will aid future Tigers down the road.

"DeQuincy is a really small town and if I can go out there and show them what I can do," said Ceasar, "that might give more opportunities to little kids out here."

Ceasar's all-american journey starts in just two months, but it's not the new sights or the NFL Hall of Famers coaching him that excites him the most. Instead, it's the aesthetics.

"When I play, I like to look good and all of that. I have gloves and a visor on my helmet, leggings and new cleats and all of that," Ceasar admitted. "Look good play good and all of it."

