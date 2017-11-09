CPSO training academy holds graduation Thursday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO training academy holds graduation Thursday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Thirty-four law enforcement officers graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office training academy Thursday.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 118th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies for 34 officers representing 12 agencies in the five-parish area, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. 

Thirty-two officers completed 456 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement; one officer completed a transition course of 249 hours of instruction; and one officer completed a refresher course of 140 hours. 

All 34 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers, according to Mancuso.

Tammy Moore of the Elizabeth Police Department, was selected class president of the 117th Basic Academy.

The Highest Scholastic Average honor was awarded to Anthony Sansone of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Firearms awards were presented to:

  • Collin Kleckley, first; Lake Charles Police Department
  • Kristopher Shaw, second; McNeese Police Department
  • Dustin Doyle, third; Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Defensive Tactics honor was presented to Collin Kleckley of the Lake Charles Police Department.

The following officers graduated after completing 456 hours of instruction:

  • Dustin Doyle - Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Jacob Dolby, Trey James, Evan Perkins, Anthony Sansone - Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Noah Aultman, Josh Deville, Garrett Douglas, Austin Fontenot, Tanner Habetz, Cameron Hicks, Bradley Lamar, Bradley Laningham, Dempsey Lavergne, Logan Leger, Devetrick McClain, Aaron Miller, Robert Nordan IV, Britt Poindexter, Andrew Westlake, Jacob Williams - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Kaleigh Parker - Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Dalton Doyle - DeRidder Police Department
  • Tammy Moore - Elizabeth Police Department
  • Leric Istre - Elton Police Department
  • Erin LaPoint - Jennings Police Department
  • Houston Boyt, Bret Dommert, Collin Kleckley - Lake Charles Police Department
  • Kristopher Shaw - McNeese Police Department
  • Corey Clophus - Ward 3 Marshal’s Office
  • Robert Cole - Westlake Police Department

Jason Witham of the McNeese Police Department graduated after completing 249 hours of transition courses and Ronald January of the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses.

