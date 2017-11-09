Grand jury indicts Sulphur man accused of shooting woman then leading police on 30-minute chase

A Sulphur man who allegedly shot a woman then led police on a high-speed car chase in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

David Alan Breaux, 52, was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In June 2016, Breaux allegedly shot at a woman and her father in the 200 block of Avilia Street in Sulphur.

Later that night, authorities say, Breaux led police on a high-speed chase through Lake Charles before he was apprehended.

