Grand jury indicts Sulphur man accused of shooting woman then le - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grand jury indicts Sulphur man accused of shooting woman then leading police on 30-minute chase

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
David Breaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) David Breaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man who allegedly shot a woman then led police on a high-speed car chase in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

David Alan Breaux, 52, was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In June 2016, Breaux allegedly shot at a woman and her father in the 200 block of Avilia Street in Sulphur.

Later that night, authorities say, Breaux led police on a high-speed chase through Lake Charles before he was apprehended.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trucking accident kills two Dry Creek residents

    Trucking accident kills two Dry Creek residents

    Friday, November 10 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-10 05:04:56 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    A two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lived of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman James Anderson.  Upon investigation, troopers revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling South on La. 399 crossed into the path of a log truck traveling West on La. 112. The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 86-year-old Elaine Picard, and her passenger, 82-year-old Willard Picard, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson. Th...More >>
    A two-vehicle accident on La. 112 claimed the lived of two Dry Creek residents Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman James Anderson.  Upon investigation, troopers revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling South on La. 399 crossed into the path of a log truck traveling West on La. 112. The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 86-year-old Elaine Picard, and her passenger, 82-year-old Willard Picard, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson. Th...More >>

  • Updated study shows more economic growth by 2023 due to Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Updated study shows more economic growth by 2023 due to Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:16 PM EST2017-11-10 04:16:14 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    It's been two years since a study was done looking at the economic growth the Calcasieu Ship Channel could generate in our area.  The numbers are looking even better as economists came back to Lake Charles Thursday night with updated information.  Two years ago CSRS and Taimerica brought good news about the Calcasieu Ship Channel. So what's changed since that last meeting? "The economic impact the state is going to be equivalent to having a new Alexandria economy or...

    More >>

    It's been two years since a study was done looking at the economic growth the Calcasieu Ship Channel could generate in our area.  The numbers are looking even better as economists came back to Lake Charles Thursday night with updated information.  Two years ago CSRS and Taimerica brought good news about the Calcasieu Ship Channel. So what's changed since that last meeting? "The economic impact the state is going to be equivalent to having a new Alexandria economy or...

    More >>

  • Repairs continue on Vernon Lake dam seriously damaged during Harvey

    Repairs continue on Vernon Lake dam seriously damaged during Harvey

    Thursday, November 9 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-11-10 00:23:37 GMT

    It's been over two months since Harvey tore through Southwest Louisiana but areas are still working to repair damage caused by the storm. Vernon Lake has been lowered to 12.5 feet below pool stage. Rodney Mallett with The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is to repair damage done to the dam. “The damage is bad enough for us to draw down the lake so we could assess the situation and we know we are going to have to repair both slides and with the st...

    More >>

    It's been over two months since Harvey tore through Southwest Louisiana but areas are still working to repair damage caused by the storm. Vernon Lake has been lowered to 12.5 feet below pool stage. Rodney Mallett with The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is to repair damage done to the dam. “The damage is bad enough for us to draw down the lake so we could assess the situation and we know we are going to have to repair both slides and with the st...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly