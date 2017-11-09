Westlake man indicted on 50 counts of child pornography

A Westlake man was indicted on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of unlawful presence of a sex offender by a grand jury Thursday.

Joshua James Cupit, 35, was arrested on Aug. 18, after state troopers searched his Westlake residence and found that he'd downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused.

Cupit is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of aggravated sexual exploitation of minors in Tennessee on Aug. 6, 2007, and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minors in Kentucky on June 2, 2008, according to the indictment.

Cupit is alleged to have possessed 50 images and/or videos of pornography involving juveniles on or between July 10, 2017, and Aug. 11, 2017.

Cupit was also indicted on one count of unlawful presence of a sex offender.

According to the indictment, on or between Aug. 8, 2017, and Aug. 10, 2017, Cupit is alleged to have come within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school property or a vehicle transporting students under the age of 18.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.