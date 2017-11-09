FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds slowly clear with cool temperatures sticking around

After some light showers moved through Southwest Louisiana overnight, rain has come to an end but pesky clouds and north breezes will continue to make for a chilly morning. Temperatures will remain in the lower 50s through mid-morning with a damp start making the need for a jacket today but you can leave the umbrella at home.

By afternoon, sunshine returns and warms temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s with clear skies this evening allowing temperatures to fall quickly back into the 50s by sunset and continue to fall into the middle to upper 40s overnight.

Sunshine will make for a great end to the workweek with temperatures on Friday warming up to around 70 by afternoon and lighter winds. Chilly weather is on tap for your outdoor activities in the evening, so take a coat if you’ll be out at any of the area football playoff games Friday night as temperatures will be well into the lower 50s by the end of game time.

Veterans Day is shaping up to be fantastic with plentiful sunshine and morning temperatures in the 40s warming up into the lower to middle 70s by afternoon. Saturday night won’t be a cold thanks to southerly winds returning ahead of our next cold front Sunday.

There is a slight chance of showers Sunday as a reinforcing fall cool front moves through during the day. This will drop temperatures back down to seasonal averages for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s and lows at night in the 50s which is normal for this time of year.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry