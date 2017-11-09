WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flea Fest

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana State Police has suspended a highway traffic enforcement program coordinated with local parishes including Calcasieu, amid questions about whether troopers were billing for hours they didn't work.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in downtown Lake Charles Wednesday.

A Lake Charles man who was facing a possible life sentence is free now after being found not guilty of aggravated rape.

An award-winning documentary shot and produced by a Sulphur man will make its official debut on Veterans Day. It's not being shown in Southwest Louisiana, but there's a move to make that happen.

Looking for a good deal, this weekend is for you. The upcoming semi-annual Flea Fest will feature nearly four covered acres of anything and everything.

Plus, the newest hospital in Lake Charles will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting today.

And good news for all the bargain shoppers out there. New stores are coming to the Lake Area and social media is buzzing.

In weather, temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees so take a jacket on the way to work this morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

