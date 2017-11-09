WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flea Fest

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Bargain hunters get ready: More than 300 vendors expected at this year's Flea FestMore >>
Lake Charles Police are working a reported shooting at Ryan and Mill Streets in downtown Lake Charles. Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots. "I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," explained one witness. Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene. 7News will provide more information online and on air as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes. The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her. Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a ...More >>
Discount shoppers, rejoice! HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx are coming to the Prien Lake Mall. Developing Lake Charles announced the exciting news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. Developing Lake Charles HomeGoods is a home furnishing store, selling furniture, decorations and accents. T.J.Maxx sells clothing as well as other items such as bedding and kitchen utensils. Lake Charles is also getting a Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant and a Denny's, according to the Develo...More >>
