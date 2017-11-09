Bargain hunters get ready: Flea Fest takes over Burton Coliseum - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bargain hunters get ready: Flea Fest takes over Burton Coliseum this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Looking for a good deal, this weekend is for you.

The semi-annual Flea Fest features nearly four covered acres of anything and everything.

This year, the bargain hunter’s dream will feature more than 300 vendors, including food vendors, with 15,000 shoppers expected to make their way to Lake Charles for the event held at the Burton Coliseum located at 7001 Gulf Hwy.

Tickets can be bought at the gate, cash only.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Early Bird Power Hour-Admission $10

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Regular show hours-Admission $5

Sunday, November 12, 2017

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Regular show hours- Admission $5

The show offerings include antiques, retro & vintage items, handcrafted items, toys, collectibles, clothing, art work, comic books, furniture, gifts, unique jewelry, plants, a farmers market and many more items.

Parents, the festival will also be featuring pony rides, a petting zoo and adoptable pets seeking their new forever homes.

Parking for this festival is free. 

For more details, click HERE

