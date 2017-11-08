Local 2018 athletes sign on National Signing Day's early period

Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2018 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball.
Here are a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:
BASKETBALL:
R.J. Gladney; DeRidder; UL Lafayette
Ashyln Poole; Barbe; ETBU
Divine Tanks; Barbe; McNeese
Brandi Williams; Barbe; UL Lafayette
BASEBALL:
Connor Cooke; Sulphur; UL Lafayette
Dakota Courtney; DeRidder; East Texas Baptist
Will Dion; Sulphur; McNeese
Colton Frank; LaGrange; UL Lafayette
Scott Jones; Sulphur; LSU Eunice
Bryan Lawrence; Barbe; Southeastern
Chance Stone; Sulphur; UL Lafayette
SOCCER:
Abigail Bath; Barbe; East Texas Baptist
SOFTBALL:
Haylee Brinlee; Rosepine; McNeese
Gracie Devall; Sulphur; McNeese
Lauren Parson; DeRidder; LSU Eunice
Jennifer Perkins; Barbe; LSU Eunice
TRACK AND FIELD:
Ciara Gilroy; Barbe; McNeese
VOLLEYBALL:
Madison Fontenot; Sam Houston; McNeese
