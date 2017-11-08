Local 2018 athletes sign on National Signing Day's early period

Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2018 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball.

Here are a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:



BASKETBALL:

R.J. Gladney; DeRidder; UL Lafayette

Ashyln Poole; Barbe; ETBU

Divine Tanks; Barbe; McNeese

Brandi Williams; Barbe; UL Lafayette

BASEBALL:

Connor Cooke; Sulphur; UL Lafayette

Dakota Courtney; DeRidder; East Texas Baptist

Will Dion; Sulphur; McNeese

Colton Frank; LaGrange; UL Lafayette

Scott Jones; Sulphur; LSU Eunice

Bryan Lawrence; Barbe; Southeastern

Chance Stone; Sulphur; UL Lafayette

SOCCER:

Abigail Bath; Barbe; East Texas Baptist

SOFTBALL:

Haylee Brinlee; Rosepine; McNeese

Gracie Devall; Sulphur; McNeese

Lauren Parson; DeRidder; LSU Eunice

Jennifer Perkins; Barbe; LSU Eunice

TRACK AND FIELD:

Ciara Gilroy; Barbe; McNeese

VOLLEYBALL:

Madison Fontenot; Sam Houston; McNeese

