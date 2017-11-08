McNeese softball signs 10 to NLI

McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau landed another stellar signing class with one that is versatile and will add depth to several positions as he announced the signing of 10 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.



"We are extremely excited and fortunate to be able to sign a versatile group of young athletes with great power and speed." Landreneau said. "This class is one we foresee being an offensively dominant group with great potential defensively as they can play multiple positions. We are fortunate to add depth to the infield, a pair of catchers and outfielders, as well as a significant arm in the circle. We aren't only getting competitive ballplayers but great students in the classroom and admirable individuals as well. We believe they will represent our program in all facets in an extremely honorable fashion as a student-athlete. For these reasons we are proud and fortunate to welcome them into our Cowgirl family."



The signing class includes a few local kids including Sulphur High's Gracie Devall and Rosepine's Haylee Brinlee. The signing class also includes Alayis Seneca (The Woodlands High), Carli Judice (New Iberia High), Sara Geier (Mandeville High), Taylor Pesina (George Ranch High), Saleen Flores (A.C. Jones High), Paige Tamayo (Eaton High), Madison Bogdanovich (LaMirada High) and Kaylee Lopez (North Vermilion High).



Devall, the product of Sulphur High, is a three-sport athlete and was two-time state champion in track while also earning all-district honors in basketball. As a softball player, Devall has racked up many honors such as being a member of two Class C State Championship teams, LHSAA Outstanding Player, District MVP, and two-time All-State. She carries a 3.9 GPA.



Brinlee, attends nearby Rosepine High, has primarily played third base for the Trojans. She is a three-time all-district pick and a two-time all-state selection.



Seneca, who comes to McNeese from the Woodlands High, is a three-time all-district pick, District Rookie of the Year, and District Offensive MVP. She also earned such honors as All-County, All-Greater Houston, All-State, and All-Region. Along with her success on the softball field, Seneca also excels in the classroom. She ranks in the Top 10 percent of her class with a 4.7 GPA.



Judice is a versatile player who hails from New Iberia High. She has garnered three consecutive all-district honors for softball. Furthermore, she has also been recognized as the Best of the Teche for three years running. A multi-sport athlete, Judice is also a member of the soccer team. In the classroom, Judice has maintained a 4.0 GPA.



Geier comes to McNeese from Mandeville High where she is a three-time all-district and was named district MVP as a freshmen. In her sophomore and junior years, Geier was named to the All-Metro team, and all-state as a junior. As she has been honored athletically, Geier has also been recognized academically for consecutive years on the honor roll, maintaining a GPA above a 3.5, and as a member of National Honor Society.



Pesina brings her academic and athletic success to the Cowgirl family from George Ranch High where she has received classroom recognition such as academic all-district and the outstanding academic achievement award in Social Studies. Pesina has also been recognized for her athletic performance on the field. She has earned district Newcomer of the Year, is a two-time all-district selection as a shortstop, and two-time all-area.



Flores signs with McNeese from A.C, Jones High as the lone pitcher in Cowgirl signing class. She was named district MVP as a freshmen, is a two-time All-South Texas selection, and a three-time A.C Jones Pitcher of the Year. As a junior, she helped guide her team to the state championship, garnering all-state honors, and was named to the Flo All-American Team as a second team selection. Along with these honors, Flores has also been consecutively named to the district academic team since her freshman year.



Tamayo joins the McNeese family from Eaton High where she primarily played second base. Tamayo been named to the all-district first team and Offensive Player of the Year. Tamayo has also earned academic all-district honors.



The Cowgirl family also welcomes Bogdanovich who attends La Mirada High. Bogdanovich brings many honors to Louisiana from California such as consecutive years as an All-CIF athlete. She has also picked up area awards such as Golden Glove, Silver Slugger, Ultimate Slugger, Whitter Daily News Dream Team and Suburban League MVP. Bogdanovich also holds the academic honor of being awarded the Scholar Athlete Award.



Lopez is somewhat a local athlete who attends North Vermilion High. As a member of softball team, Lopez helped lead her team to a state championship as a junior. In that season, she was picked up District MVP, Parish MVP, and State MVP honors. She is also a three-time all-district, all-parish, and all-state selection. Lopez, also a member of the basketball team, has also earned all-district and all-parish honors for basketball.



McNeese Softball 2019 Signees



Gracie Devall (Catcher, Sulphur, LA., Sulphur High)

Haylee Brinlee (Infield, Rosepine, LA., Rosepine High)

Alayis Seneca (Outfield, The Woodlands, TX., The Woodlands High)

Carli Judice (Outfield/Catcher, New Iberia, LA., New Iberia High)

Sara Geier (Utility, Mandeville, LA., Mandeville High)

Taylor Pesina (Middle Infield, Rosenburg, TX., George Ranch High)

Saleen Flores (Pitcher, Beeville, TX., A.C. Jones High)

Paige Tamayo (Infield, Roanoke, TX., Eaton High)

Madison Bogdanovich (LaMirada, CA., LaMirada High)

Kaylee Lopez (Indian Bayou, LA., North Vermilion High)

