McNeese alum Kevin Hardy named to Rockets NBA G-League team

Former McNeese basketball standout and Lake Charles native Kevin Hardy has earned a spot as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G-League and an affiliate of the Houston Rockets.



A two-time All-Southland Conference guard and a member of the Southland Conference All-Defensive Team, Hardy tried out with the Vipers in late October and was awarded a spot on the opening day roster.



The St. Louis product wrapped up a four-year playing career at McNeese in 2015, and has spent the last two seasons overseas, playing in the Romanian League with CSU Atlassib Sibiu, starting in 75 of the 77 games played in the two seasons there while averaging 14 points and seven rebounds a game.



He recorded 15 double-doubles in the two seasons and earned All-Star honors while winning the league’s slam dunk contest.



The Vipers opened the season on Nov. 3 and have played two games thus far. Hardy did not play in either game. They play their home games at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.

