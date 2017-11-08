Dave McNamara - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dave McNamara

Dave McNamara has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting. Before starting a production company in Phoenix, AZ in 2006, Dave worked as a reporter at a local television in New Orleans for 16 years. His feature stories, investigative reports and live coverage of breaking news have earned numerous awards at the local, regional and national level.

Dave has been a go-to reporter for live coverage of Gulf Coast hurricanes from Andrew in 1992 through Katrina in 2005. He covered the standoff in Waco, the bombing in Oklahoma City, the 2000 Presidential Election controversy in Florida, and the meeting of American Catholic Cardinals at the Vatican.

Beyond the hard news, Dave has developed series of feature stories that spotlighted the unique places, people and history of New Orleans and Louisiana. Years before Hurricane Katrina, Dave was reporting on the disappearing wetlands of coastal Louisiana and the increasing vulnerability of New Orleans to a catastrophic hurricane.

In 2003, Dave produced an hour-long documentary on the Mississippi River, introducing local television viewers to the history, people and places that are part of the great river from its headwaters in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. The River Story earned both a national Telly Award and a regional Emmy. Other reports and features were awarded regional and national Murrows and a Peabody.

Dave owns and manages Bayou Digital Media LLC, a Baton Rouge video production company. You can reach Dave by e-mailing him at heartoflouisiana@fox8live.com.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Not guilty verdict returned in Lake Charles cold case rape trial

    Not guilty verdict returned in Lake Charles cold case rape trial

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-11-09 00:47:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes. The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her. Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a ...

    More >>

    Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes. The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her. Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a ...

    More >>

  • Home Goods, T.J.Maxx coming to Prien Lake Mall

    Home Goods, T.J.Maxx coming to Prien Lake Mall

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-11-09 00:42:30 GMT
    (Source: HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx)(Source: HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx)

    Discount shoppers, rejoice! HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx are coming to the Prien Lake Mall. Developing Lake Charles announced the exciting news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. Developing Lake Charles HomeGoods is a home furnishing store, selling furniture, decorations and accents. T.J.Maxx sells clothing as well as other items such as bedding and kitchen utensils. Lake Charles is also getting a Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant and a Denny's, according to the Develo...

    More >>

    Discount shoppers, rejoice! HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx are coming to the Prien Lake Mall. Developing Lake Charles announced the exciting news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. Developing Lake Charles HomeGoods is a home furnishing store, selling furniture, decorations and accents. T.J.Maxx sells clothing as well as other items such as bedding and kitchen utensils. Lake Charles is also getting a Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant and a Denny's, according to the Develo...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD: Suspect in fatal downtown shooting arrested near Atchafalaya bridge

    LCPD: Suspect in fatal downtown shooting arrested near Atchafalaya bridge

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-08 22:50:36 GMT
    Joey Julian (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)Joey Julian (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    Lake Charles Police are working a reported shooting at Ryan and Mill Streets in downtown Lake Charles.  Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots.   "I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," explained one witness.  Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene.  7News will provide more information online and on air as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Lake Charles Police are working a reported shooting at Ryan and Mill Streets in downtown Lake Charles.  Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots.   "I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," explained one witness.  Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene.  7News will provide more information online and on air as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly