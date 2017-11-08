Veterans Day Slideshow: Honoring Southwest Louisiana's veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Veterans Day Slideshow: Honoring Southwest Louisiana's veterans

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Viewer photo)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

America will honor its veterans of the United States Armed Forces this Saturday.

We are inviting KPLC and FOX29 viewers to submit photos of their veterans to be featured in our Veterans Day slideshow. Email pictures to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Click HERE if unable to see the photos.

There are several Veterans Day events going on in the area. Click HERE for a list.

Several restaurants in the area are also offering free meals or discounts to veterans. HERE is a list of restaurants offering deals.

