Calcasieu Ship Channel receives $9.6 million grant for restoration

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority was awarded an additional $9.6 million for the engineering and design phase of the Calcasieu Ship Channel Salinity Control Measures project and RESTORE act.

CPRA initially received $16 million in RESTORE Act funding for the project. This brings the total amount of funding to $25.6 million. The Calcasieu Salinity Control Measures project is meant to keep saltwater from being introduced into nearby bodies of water and wetlands through the Calcasieu Ship Channel. It is believed that this will reduce the rate of wetland loss in the area.

The Lake Area has been experiencing land loss since 1932. The present-day Calcasieu Ship Channel is more than 40 times larger than when it was first dredged in the late 1800s.

Restoring the ship channel, working to further prevent sea level rise, and minimizing the damage to our coasts from tropical events will also improve the long-term economic health of the region.

