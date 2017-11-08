Boil advisory issued for Leo Cooley Road - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for Leo Cooley Road

By KPLC Digital Staff
A boil advisory was issued in Beauregard Parish Wednesday afternoon.

Customers located on Leo Cooley Road in Longville should boil any water they use until further notice from Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. 

If you have questions you are asked to call 337-725-3000.

