Boil advisory issued for Leo Cooley Road

Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes. The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her. Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a ...More >>
Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes. The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her. Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a ...More >>
Lake Charles Police are working a reported shooting at Ryan and Mill Streets in downtown Lake Charles. Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots. "I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," explained one witness. Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene. 7News will provide more information online and on air as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police are working a reported shooting at Ryan and Mill Streets in downtown Lake Charles. Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots. "I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," explained one witness. Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene. 7News will provide more information online and on air as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after allegedly shooting a woman while hunting Sunday also had a hunting partner die in 2010, authorities said.More >>
An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after allegedly shooting a woman while hunting Sunday also had a hunting partner die in 2010, authorities said.More >>