Not guilty verdict returned in Lake Charles cold case rape trial

BREAKING

Not guilty verdict returned in Lake Charles cold case rape trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA

Johnell Ledoux was found not guilty of aggravated rape on Wednesday. It's a cold case rape investigation that made national headlines when featured in a show called Cold Justice Sex Crimes.

The victim alleged that Ledoux had raped her at gunpoint in 1992. She demonstrated for the jury how she says her assailant came up behind her, looked in her pockets and then turned her around and raped her.

Johnell Ledoux told jurors that he and the woman did have a sexual encounter, but he says it was not rape. He also claims he never had a gun at the time.

The alleged victim in the case admitted on the witness stand that she was a drug addict and that she sometimes prostituted herself in order to get money for drugs.

Defense attorney Wilford Carter suggested the encounter was sex in exchange for drugs. After being asked numerous times and different ways, the witness insisted that while she did crack and some prostituting, she denied it was a sex for drugs transaction.

"I was raped at gunpoint," she said.

A witness who was a good friend of Ledoux's testified he never saw him with a gun.

