LCPD: Downtown shooting victim dies, shooter still on the loose

A person shot at the intersection of Mill and Ryan Streets has died, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Lake Charles police are actively searching for the shooter, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Kraus said that it's early in the investigation but it's believed that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

LCPD received the 911 call at 1 p.m.

Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots.

"I just heard bam, bam, bam, bam," one witness said.

Several witnesses said the shooting involved occupants of a vehicle at the intersection.

Ryan Street between Mill and Division Streets is closed to traffic as police work the scene.

