FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers likely tonight with temperatures remaining cool through the weekend

For the rest of today, we could see a few showers in place. We will continue to have cloudy skies and not very much sunlight. Rain chances go up to 40% for this evening and early tonight. The bulk of the rain will pass to our north, but we could still very easily get some showers that come across southwest Louisiana. This is also one of those odd days where we do not heat up through the day. We will only continue to cool down to the lower 50s by tonight.

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. After midnight, rain chances will slowly go down to 20%. Temperatures will slowly cool down to the lower 50s overnight. A few places North of I-10 will likely see the 40s again!

Now that the cold front has pushed passed us, we will have the fall weather return. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler and will not warm back up immediately. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 60s! Then Thursday night will cool down to the mid to upper 40s! Sky conditions will only be improving throughout the day. The morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, then will become mostly sunny by the evening.

Friday and into next weekend will still have nice conditions to get outside, bit it will be slightly warmer. Highs will get back into the mid 70s for the afternoon high. Overnight lows, though, will remain in the 50s! So, it will be very pleasant each night. This is the weather we should have this time of year!

Sunday will have another cold front push through. This front will not bring in colder temperatures, but rather will prevent us from warming up and will keep temperatures in check. I’m keeping just a mere 20% chance for some rain on Sunday as the front arrives.

No significant changes take place as we start next week on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s with sunny skies. This will be gorgeous weather! Overnight, we will still be in the 50s with mostly clear skies. The good news is that we are finally making progress on getting out of the 80s! We are not expected to rise back to the 80s for the foreseeable future and we will remain in the mid to upper 70s! Along with the great temperatures, we will also have ideal sky conditions with little to no chance for rain.

