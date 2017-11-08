"No Greater Love" documentary petition for showing in SWLA

An award-winning documentary shot and produced by a Sulphur man, makes its official debut on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. It's not being shown in Southwest Louisiana, but there's a move to make that happen. While "No Greater Love" has been shown in Lake Charles before, it hasn't been in a commercial theater. With its official debut this weekend, supporters of the film want it shown to a larger audience. Army veteran Josh Macer served in Afghanistan and says the film is therapeutic for him.

“While we're active duty, we take care of one another,” said Macer, an Army veteran of 10 years, now living in Iowa, La. “We hold accountability for each other. With over 22 veterans a day committing suicide, there is a disconnect there. Why is this happening when we come home? We've lost that support system. I think that's one of the great things this film's going to do.”

Army chaplain Justin Roberts carried a camera with him while serving with the 101st airborne in Afghanistan. What he brought back was showing gritty war footage and the bonding of soldiers.

“There are 22 suicides per day,” said Roberts. “There's serious problems with depression, addictions, PTSD, a litany of issues and these were the best of our best.”

“I know a lot of us don't want to talk about it,” said Macer. "’No Greater Love’" is an awesome segue to that. Because they get to see it from a personal level by Justin, who was there with us, to what we have to deal with when we come home.”

Roberts wanted to show what a soldier goes through not only on the battlefield, but later at home. For Macer, the war does not go away.

“I still wake up in the middle of the night and it feels like yesterday,” said Macer. “So maybe one day it'll go away, but if not, hey, I got to be in the presence of heroes and be able to call those people my brothers. That's what is important.”

Supporters of "No Greater Love" are hoping to have a Lake Charles debut of the film on a commercial screen in the coming months. The film officially debuts in theaters this weekend.

