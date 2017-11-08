Authorities release names of contractors killed in helicopter ac - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Authorities release names of contractors killed in helicopter accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the names of the contractors who died after falling from a helicopter while working on electrical lines in Sulphur Tuesday.

Nicholas Gamalski, 27, and Travis Chiokai, 26, were both from California, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The two men were working on electrical lines from a helicopter in the area of N. Claiborne Street and W. Houston River Road when their safety harness rubbed against electrical lines, causing it to snap. They fell about 100 feet.

