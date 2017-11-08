Authorities searching for missing Leesville woman - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities searching for missing Leesville woman

By KPLC Digital Staff
Shade Chantel Rodriguez (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation) Shade Chantel Rodriguez (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Shade Chantel Rodriguez, 20, of Leesville.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Family members say Shade was last seen on Nov. 5. She also failed to report to her place of employment located in Leesville. Shade is possibly with a man from the DeRidder area.

The Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shade Rodriguez to call 337-238-1311.

