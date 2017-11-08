Home Goods, T.J.Maxx coming to Prien Lake Mall

Discount shoppers, rejoice!

HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx are coming to the Prien Lake Mall.

Developing Lake Charles announced the exciting news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

HomeGoods is a home furnishing store, selling furniture, decorations and accents.

T.J.Maxx sells clothing as well as other items such as bedding and kitchen utensils.

Lake Charles is also getting a Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant and a Denny's, according to the Developing Lake Charles Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.